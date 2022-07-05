Aide to Mayor Adams robbed by armed duo in Brooklyn

An aide to Mayor Adams was robbed by a pair of armed men in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said.

Chris Baugh, 33, was confronted by the robbers about 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Hudson Ave. and York St. in Vinegar Hill while he was heading to pick up his city car — and implored the thieves: “You don’t want to do this. I work for the Mayor,” according to police sources.

The duo had blocked the victim’s path, and when he demanded they “get out of my way,” one of the muggers stuck out his leg behind the victim while the other shoved him, knocking him to the ground, the sources said.

But even as Baugh begged them to think twice about the theft because of his City Hall connection, one of the muggers lifted his shirt and showed off what looked like the butt of a gun, the sources said.

The bandits went through the victim’s pockets, snatching his cell phone and wallet, and then fled west on York St. toward Gold St. The victim ran to the NYPD tow pound at the Brooklyn Navy Yard where he called 911.

Cops have made no arrests in the robbery.