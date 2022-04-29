An aide to a Miami-Dade County commissioner was arrested on theft charge

An aide to Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime was arrested and brought to jail Friday on charges related to theft and official misconduct, according to records posted by the county’s Corrections Department.

Evelt Jeudy, 59, works as the district coordinator for Monestime, who represents the county’s District 2, an area that includes parts of northern Miami and surrounding cities and neighborhoods. Jeudy earned $73,000 last year in the position.

The arrest warrant for Jeudy remained sealed Friday morning. In a statement, Monestime said: “Given that this matter is now in the hands of the criminal justice system, I am not at liberty to comment further.”

Booking records show Jeudy was brought to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center shortly after midnight on dozens of charges, including unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior, official misconduct of a public servant, and exploiting a public position. He’s also charged with racketeering and grand theft for an amount under $100,000 but over $20,000. Bond was listed as $148,000.