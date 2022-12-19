An aide regularly instructs Trump allies to call him and praise him to boost his spirits, report says

Former President Donald Trump at Trump National Doral Miami on October 27, 2022. Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Trump has an aide who directs allies to call and praise the ex-president, The Washington Post reported.

According to the report, Trump's staff make him feel good, but few push back against bad decisions.

Trump drew criticism recently when he had dinner with Kanye West and a white nationalist activist.

An aide to Donald Trump will call allies of the former president on quiet days, urging them to call and boost his spirits, The Washington post reported.

Molly Michael, a former White House assistant, will tell the people to call Trump when "there's nothing going on," the report said.

Citing unnamed people familiar with the calls, The Post said Michael notes that "his friends know how restless he gets when nothing is going on."

According to The Post, Trump also has an aide who will follow him around on the golf course reading out positive news articles or social-media posts.

Though the former president has several novice aides who to boost his ego, he has few experienced ones to safeguard him politically, the report said.

The Post reported that Trump had seasoned staff present for his recent meeting with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and the white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

That encounter drew a widespread political backlash even among those who support Trump.

The situation mirrors that when Trump was president, where Trump steadily moved away from allies who tried to moderate his impulses and instead chose those who went along with his impulses.

Trump has made a series of missteps since launching his 2024 bid to return to power, with even top allies aghast at an much-hyped announcement lat week that turned out to be the launch of Trump-themed NFTs.

The former president also faces a slew of legal problems, with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot expected to find that the former president broke the law in challenging his 2020 defeat in its report to be released this week.

Read the original article on Business Insider