Aide to Senator Rand Paul critically wounded in Washington DC stabbing

A member of Senator Rand Paul’s staff was stabbed and critically wounded in Washington on Saturday in an attack that is likely to raise fears about violence in the nation’s capital.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington DC,” the Kentucky senator said in a statement to ABC News late Monday. “I ask you to join [wife] Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions” after the stabbing.

According to a police report obtained by the outlet, officers responded at about 5.15pm to a call about a stabbing fewer than two miles north-east of the US Capitol.

The victim, who has not been named, was treated on the scene for “stab wounds” and was seen by a witness “bleeding from the head”, and was later hospitalized for “treatment of life-threatening injuries”, the report states.

A suspect is reported to have been taken into custody and is being held without bail.

On Monday, DC police said that 42-year-old local resident Glynn Neal was arrested in connection with the attack on counts of assault with intent to kill and wielding a knife. Neal reportedly told police officers a voice had threatened to get him before the attack occurred.

According to one of two witnesses cited in the police report, the suspect had “popped out of the corner” and stabbed the Paul staffer multiple times.

The victim “was able to grab [the suspect’s] arms” and the witness with him tackled the suspect, “leading to a struggle between the parties”. The victim and the witness ran as the suspect fled, the report added.

“We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested,” Paul’s statement said. “At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery”.