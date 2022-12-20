Aide testified Trump tore up records in White House
A former White House aide told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol that he witnessed former President Donald Trump "tearing" documents." Rob Costa reports.
End of JCPOA talks raises questions about future of Washington-Tehran relations
The Ways and Means Committee could vote Tuesday on whether to release previously confidential information about the former president’s taxes.
A large section of Interstate 90 was briefly closed last week due to a winter storm that dumped heavy snow across South Dakota and buried homes and businesses. The South Dakota Highway Patrol warned that the interstate would be closed for a couple of days, and even handed out citations to motorists and to commercial truck drivers who didn’t heed the warnings.
Former White House communications director Hope Hicks told the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, that she insisted to President Trump there was no evidence of election fraud. In testimony, Hicks said she was concerned Trump would damage his legacy, and he responded, "Nobody will care about my legacy if I lose."
“They clearly forgot to ask the right questions at the hardware store,” police said.
Twitter Inc on Tuesday was accused by 100 former employees of various legal violations stemming from Elon Musk's takeover of the company, including targeting women for layoffs and failing to pay promised severance. Shannon Liss-Riordan, a lawyer for the workers, said she had filed 100 demands for arbitration against Twitter that make similar claims to four class action lawsuits pending in California federal court. The workers all signed agreements to bring legal disputes against the company in arbitration rather than court, Liss-Riordan said, which means they will likely be barred from participating in the class actions.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk in a now-deleted tweet expressed relief that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is poised to end his chairmanship next month, the latest in their recent heated back-and-forth on the platform. Schiff has long railed against Musk as contributing to a rise in hate speech and misinformation on Twitter, but…
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday urged the Justice Department against indicting former President Trump ahead of a House panel’s expected announcement to refer Trump on criminal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the Capitol. “I hope the Justice Department understands the magnitude, the very idea of indicting a former president…
Shirley Ann Watts, a former art student and prominent breeder of Arabian horses who met drummer Charlie Watts well before he joined the Rolling Stones and with him formed one of rock's most enduring marriages, has died. "Shirley died peacefully on Friday 16th December in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family," her family announced Monday. The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood was among those mourning her.
(Bloomberg) -- A House committee is set to vote Tuesday on releasing Donald Trump's tax information to the public, capping a three-year legal saga initiated by Democrats to obtain and release the former president's closely held financial documents.
The New York Times reported the Long Island Republican misrepresented his education and employment record.
Senate Republicans are pointing to a $275 million reduction to the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) annual appropriations as a win in their end-of-year negotiations on the omnibus spending package. Republican leaders are highlighting the reduction in IRS funding at a time when conservatives are calling for fellow Republican lawmakers to punt major spending decisions into…
The extremist congresswoman from Georgia accused her Colorado counterpart of "high school drama."
State Senator Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) has filed an amendment that would declare Oklahoma as a sovereign state.
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
John Dean told CNN he expects charges to be brought against former President Trump because of the "overwhelming case" made by the Jan. 6 committee.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren said a lawyer affiliated with Trump offered a witness a well-paying job if she refused to talk to the committee.
The House Jan. 6 select committee released an executive summary on Monday, highlighting a series of revelations and accusations against key Trump figures.
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Musk's response came after Warren wrote to Tesla's board, saying his Twitter takeover raised questions about possible violations of securities.