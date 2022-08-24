Aided by technology, Lake County deputies make arrest in Umatilla arcade robbery/shooting

TAVARES — Technology recently helped Lake County Sheriff’s detectives nab a suspect in the armed robbery and shooting of a security guard at an internet gambling arcade. They also charging him in connection with another robbery.

Travontae S. Harley, 32, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with armed robbery with a firearm and attempted murder while engaged in a robbery. Authorities are looking for a second suspect.

Detectives studied surveillance camera video of the Aug. 17 robbery of the Hot Spot in the 37000 block of State Road 19 in Umatilla. The video showed that there was an immediate physical altercation with the security guard and that one of the men shot him.

Charges filed: Arrest made in Leesburg death; police linked suspect by examining video surveillance

More charges: Child porn charges added against Clermont gym owner; he's already facing state charges

Sad case: Clermont man who shot at police and rescue workers has died at 81

Footage showed the two fleeing in a dark colored pickup truck.

But it was a dropped cellphone at another gaming parlor robbery that led to Harley. That holdup occurred on July 20 at the Sunshine Casino in the 1500 block of Old Highway 441 in Tavares around midnight, said Lt. Fred Jones.

Investigators were able to complete a “data extraction” that had crucial information, including screen names used by Harley, according to the affidavit.

The sheriff’s street crime unit, which frequently uses unmarked vehicles, made a traffic stop on a 2020 Nissan pickup truck and arrested Harley.

A K-9 alerted on the car, which usually means drugs inside, and the vehicle was searched. Deputies found a Wawa receipt stamped Aug. 17 at 3:11 p.m.

Detectives examined the store’s surveillance video, which showed Harley and another man arrive at the store in the pickup and go into the store, according to the arrest affidavit.

Anyone with information can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-425-0940.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Technology helps Lake County, Florida deputies make arrest in robbery