Aiden Fucci’s lawyer appeals life sentence, court documents show

Teen killer Aiden Fucci is appealing his life sentence for the murder of his classmate Tristyn Bailey.

Fucci’s defense attorney, Rosemary Peoples, filed an appeal Wednesday claiming the judge made an error in allowing psychologist Dr. Gregory Pritchard to testify during Fucci’s sentencing.

In March, Fucci was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, who he stabbed over 100 times.

Before his sentencing, Peoples filed motions in an attempt to bar Pritchard from testifying, claiming the psychologist would use introduce information about Fucci’s bad behavior behind bars, which she said had no bearing on the case itself and would bias the judge in deciding his sentence.

She also claimed that since the psychologist never met Fucci, his profile would be inaccurate and based entirely on biased information.

However, Judge Lee Smith, who precided over the case, denied the motions and allowed Pritchard to testify.

When Pritchard took the stand, he did talk about Fucci’s time in jail in his testimony and used it to make his psychological evaluation. He told the judge that Fucci had an unhealthy “facination with gore” and had a “poor prognosis for rehabilitation.”

Also yesterday, Fucci’s mother Crystal Smith appeared in court on charges related to her allegedly trying to wash the blood out of her son’s jeans after the murder. Her trial is scheduled to begin May 15.

