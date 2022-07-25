Aiden Fucci: Lawyers for teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey file motion to postpone his trial

Lawyers for Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing St. Johns County 13-year-old girl Tristyn Bailey, have filed a motion to delay his trial.

The motion was filed on Thursday. Currently, Fucci’s trial is set to begin in November.

Fucci, 15, is being charged as an adult in Tristyn’s murder, which happened in May 2021.

On July 13, Fucci’s defense also filed a notice that Fucci intends to exercise his constitutional rights, which include the right to remain silent and the right to counsel.

In June, Fucci’s defense filed four motions; a motion to prohibit outbursts; a motion asking the judge to bar cameras from live streaming during jury selection; another seeks to omit Tristyn’s autopsy photos from being shown to the jury; and the last one is to keep the indictment, which details the alleged attack, from the jury.

Fucci’s next court date is set for August 31.

