Aiden Fucci’s mom to plead guilty to evidence tampering in connection to Tristyn Bailey’s murder

Sources tell Action News Jax’s Ben Becker that Crystal Smith, the mother of teen Aiden Fucci, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey has reached a plea deal with prosecutors ahead of a trial on tampering with evidence charges in connection with the case.

Action News Jax told you in 2021 when Smith was seen on video in her home washing bloody pants her son wore the night he killed Tristyn.

There will be a hearing Friday at 1:30 p.m., where Smith is expected to plead guilty.

The exact details of the plea deal are unknown but Becker is told it could include up to 5 years of probation and a small amount of jail time.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin next Monday, with the trial starting Wednesday.

