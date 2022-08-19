Aiden Fucci murder trial moved to February; defense withdraws motions to limit media access

Aiden Fucci, 15, leaves a St. Johns County courtroom on Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, after a hearing in his first-degree murder trial.

The defense team for Aiden Fucci, the 15-year-old accused of killing his classmate in St. Johns County, has withdrawn a couple of motions to limit media and public access to the case.

The move came during a Friday morning hearing about several defense motions, including a request to delay the trial to February instead of holding it in November.

New evidence: Knife at crime scene linked to blade fragment in Tristyn Bailey killing, report shows

What happened to Tristyn Bailey?: Court records detail what happened the night she was killed

Judge Lee Smith granted the motion to delay the trial.

Motion to ban video cameras from courtroom during jury selection withdrawn

Fucci's attorney, Rosemarie Peoples, withdrew a motion to prohibit video cameras from streaming from the courtroom during jury selection. She also withdrew a motion to close pretrial hearings.

The Record, The Florida Times-Union and local television stations submitted a memorandum of opposition to the defendant's motions to restrict media and public access.

Among other issues, Smith also delayed a decision on Peoples' motion to prohibit autopsy photos from being shown to a jury.

Fucci is accused of killing Tristyn Bailey, 13. She was found dead in an area near both of their homes in May 2021 in the Durbin Crossing neighborhood in northwest St. Johns County. She had been stabbed 114 times, according to her autopsy.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Aiden Fucci trial moved to February; motions to limit access withdrawn