Aiden Fucci has been officially booked into prison

Aiden Fucci, 16-year-old boy who was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 13-year-old girl is now in Florida Department of Corrections.

He was booked in the Suwannee Correctional Institution for males.

He pleaded guilty in February for the murder of Tristyn Bailey.

Aiden Fucci, will now be serving life in prison but because of his age, he is eligible for review of his sentence in 25 years.

