Aiden Fucci: Police claim video shows 14-year-old murder suspect’s mother scrubbing blood off his jeans

Aiden Fucci’s mom is accused of tampering with evidence (St Johns County Sherrif’s Office)

Crystal Smith, the mother of Aiden Fucci, the teenager accused of stabbing a cheerleader to death, was filmed while she was allegedly cleaning blood off her son’s jeans, police have said.

Investigators have released footage that they say shows the mother of 14-year-old Fucci, washing evidence off his pants just hours after he allegedly killed Trystyn Bailey, 13, by stabbing her 114 times.

According to charging documents, Ms Smith allegedly washed her son’s blue jeans as he was being questioned by police about Bailey’s disappearance. Mr Fucci’s blue jeans later tested positive for blood.

Numerous videos have been released by the Florida State Attorney’s Office, including a Snapchat video of Mr Fucci and a friend laughing in a police car, while supposedly assisting the authorities in their investigation when looking for Bailey, after she was reported missing.

Trystyn Bailey / Aiden Fucci (St Johns County Sheriff’s Office)

“We’re having fun, in a f***ing cop car,’ a smiling Mr Fucci says into the camera.” In another Snapchat video, when he is alone he says “Guess who’s in a f***ing cop car ... tripping, dude.”

More footage allegedly shows Mr Fucci walking with the cheerleader on 9 May, the night she was killed less than half a mile from Mr Fucci’s home. The footage later allegedly shows Mr Fucci running on his own in St Johns, south of Jacksonville in northern Florida.

Bailey’s body was found in a wooded area. An autopsy revealed that the cheerleader had been stabbed 114 times. She had 35 wounds in her head and neck, and 49 wounds across her arms.

Mr Fucci is currently in custody at the Duval County jail having been charged with first-degree murder. He will be tried as an adult and could face life in prison, but due to his age will not face the death penalty.

Ms Smith was charged with evidence tampering in connection to Bailey’s killing, a third-degree felony in Florida. She was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

“Our goal in any investigation is to ensure proper accountability across the board for successful prosecution,” Johns County sheriff Robert A Hardwick said in a statement, after Ms Smith’s arrest.

“Crystal Smith will be held responsible for her role in this case and justice will be served for Tristyn Bailey and her family.”

Florida state attorney RJ Larizza added: “Tampering with evidence is tampering with justice and cannot be excused or tolerated.”

Pretrial hearings will begin on 1 September.

The Independent has contacted St John’s County Sheriff’s Office for further updates.