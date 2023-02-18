Aiden Fucci sentencing hearing witness list released

Action News Jax has received the witness list for Aiden Fucci’s sentencing hearing.

Nineteen total witnesses will be made available to testify including six people who work in the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office and two with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

This is in addition to family and friends who will give victim impact statements.

The defense’s witness list has 22 people on it, including four members of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Fucci’s next hearing is scheduled for Thur., Feb. 23.

Back on Feb. 6, Action News Jax broke the news that Fucci pleaded guilty to murdering 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

Before that, reports by JSO surfaced that reveled Fucci reportedly engaged in multiple disturbing instances while incarcerated at the Duval County Jail. This included getting into several fights and threatening to kill corrections officers, inmates and their families.

