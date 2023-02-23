Aiden Fucci’s sentencing scheduled for March 21 in Thursday status hearing

Sentencing for Aiden Fucci, the teen who pleaded guilty to murdering his classmate Tristyn Bailey, is scheduled to begin March 21.

Action News Jax told you on Feb. 6 that Fucci changed his plea from not guilty to guilty of first degree murder on the day jury selection for his trial was supposed to begin. Due to the change, a jury trial is no longer necessary, and the court proceedings have now entered the sentencing phase.

On Thursday in court, Judge Smith of St. Johns County stated that sentencing will begin March 21 and emphasized his desire to announce the sentence by March 23. In fact, Smith said that if possible, sentencing may actually begin on March 20 depending on scheduling. The attorneys will meet with the judge on March 8 to go over disposition motions and determine if sentencing can start early.

Fucci faces anywhere between 40 years to life in prison. He is not eligible for the death penalty due to being a minor. However, in order to sentence him to life in prison, Smith explained that he would have to consider seven different factors.

These factors include:

Nature of the circumstances

Effect of crime on victim’s family

Mental/emotional health of defendant at the time of the offense

Defendant’s background/family

Extent of the defendant’s participation

Possibility of rehabilitation of the defendant

Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson, who has built a successful practice in criminal defense, said Fucci’s case would be up for review after he has served 20 years since he was 14 when he committed the crime due to a recent change in the law.

