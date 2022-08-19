Aiden Fucci: Trial for teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey being moved from November to February

The trial for Aiden Fucci, the teen suspected of killing St. Johns County 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, has been pushed to next year.

Judge R. Lee Smith said Friday he would allow the trial to be moved from November to February. Fucci’s trial was originally set to begin on Nov. 7.

Fucci’s defense attorney said Friday 40 more depositions still needed to be taken, and the extra time would allow her to complete those.

Friday’s hearing had about a dozen people in court showing support for Tristyn, wearing teal and aqua colored clothes, which was her favorite color.

Smith considered the motion to continue the trial during an August 5 hearing, but he wanted to see how the next two weeks progressed. At that time, Fucci’s defense attorney said she had 50 depositions to go.

Fucci is being tried as an adult for the murder of Bailey on Mother’s Day last year. Her body was found in the woods in Durbin Crossing with more than 100 stab wounds.

Fucci has pleaded not guilty. His next court hearing is set for August 31.

Back in May, Action News Jax told you that Fucci’s lawyer said she had recently taken over the case, and that she was working on reviewing evidence in the case. We know this includes jail calls, surveillance videos from neighbors and several Snapchat videos.

