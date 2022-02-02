Aiden Fucci's first-degree murder trial slated for November

Aiden Fucci, the teen accused in the stabbing death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, is set to head to trial in November.

Fucci, 15, is charged with the first-degree murder of Bailey, a neighbor of his in the Durbin Crossing community of northwest St. Johns. Bailey, a student at Patriot Oaks Academy, was found dead on May 9 in a wooded area near her home. She was stabbed 114 times.

Fucci appeared in St. Johns County court for his pretrial hearing on Wednesday. Before the hearing began, he sat quietly in a chair with a few deputies close by. He wore an orange jail shirt and was handcuffed and shackled.

Bailey's parents and other family members watched the proceedings in the courtroom.

Fucci's attorney, Josh Mosley, said the defense has begun the deposition process.

Judge Lee Smith set Fucci's next pretrial hearing date for May 5 and a final pretrial hearing on Oct. 26 before a trial period of Nov. 7-18.

Fucci's mother, Crystal Smith, is accused of tampering with evidence in the case by washing blood out of her son's jeans. She was scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Wednesday. She did not appear in court, but was represented by an attorney.

Judge Smith set the next pretrial hearing date in that case for May 5.

― Reporter Colleen Michele Jones contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Tristyn Bailey killing: Aiden Fucci trial period set for November