Aiden Leos shooting: California investigators release image of suspect vehicle in road rage killing of boy, 6

California investigators have released an image of the vehicle suspected to be involved in the road rage shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos last week.

The California Highway Patrol says the car is a white 2018 or 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with an unknown license plate.

"It's time to turn yourself in," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Thursday, according to KABC. "It's time to understand that the longer this goes on the less sympathetic I will be to understanding why you did what you did."

Leos’ mother, Joanna Cloonan, told KNSD-TV she was driving her son to school on the 55 Freeway in Orange on May 21 when a white Volkswagen cut her off.

"As I was merging away from the carpool lane, I heard a loud noise and I heard my son say 'ow' and I pulled the car over as soon as possible, and he had been shot," Cloonan said.

She said the bullet went through the trunk and struck her son, who was strapped into his booster seat in the rear passenger side.

"I tried to save him by calling 911, but he was losing a lot of blood ... he just didn't deserve that. No one deserves that," Cloonan added.

Reyes Valdivia, who along with his wife pulled over to help, said Cloonan told them she "flipped off" the car, and when she started transitioning to the right, the suspect vehicle slipped behind her before one of the occupants fired the shot, The Associated Press reported.

Investigators believe a man and a woman were inside the Volkswagen at the time of the shooting.

Following the gunfire, the Volkswagen continuing driving northbound on the 55 Freeway before taking the eastbound 91 Freeway toward Riverside, KABC reported, citing the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators have asked for assistance from any drivers who were on that section of the 55 Freeway between 7:55 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., especially if their vehicles have dashboard cameras.

A $300,000 reward also is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

