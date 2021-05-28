Aiden Leos shooting: California investigators release image of suspect vehicle in road rage killing of boy, 6

Greg Norman
·2 min read

California investigators have released an image of the vehicle suspected to be involved in the road rage shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos last week.

The California Highway Patrol says the car is a white 2018 or 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with an unknown license plate.

"It's time to turn yourself in," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Thursday, according to KABC. "It's time to understand that the longer this goes on the less sympathetic I will be to understanding why you did what you did."

REWARD REACHES $300,000 IN FOR CALIFORNIA FREEWAY SHOOTER

Leos’ mother, Joanna Cloonan, told KNSD-TV she was driving her son to school on the 55 Freeway in Orange on May 21 when a white Volkswagen cut her off.

"As I was merging away from the carpool lane, I heard a loud noise and I heard my son say 'ow' and I pulled the car over as soon as possible, and he had been shot," Cloonan said.

She said the bullet went through the trunk and struck her son, who was strapped into his booster seat in the rear passenger side.

"I tried to save him by calling 911, but he was losing a lot of blood ... he just didn't deserve that. No one deserves that," Cloonan added.

FAMILY MEMBERS HOLD VIGIL FOR AIDEN LEOS

Reyes Valdivia, who along with his wife pulled over to help, said Cloonan told them she "flipped off" the car, and when she started transitioning to the right, the suspect vehicle slipped behind her before one of the occupants fired the shot, The Associated Press reported.

Investigators believe a man and a woman were inside the Volkswagen at the time of the shooting.

Following the gunfire, the Volkswagen continuing driving northbound on the 55 Freeway before taking the eastbound 91 Freeway toward Riverside, KABC reported, citing the California Highway Patrol.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators have asked for assistance from any drivers who were on that section of the 55 Freeway between 7:55 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., especially if their vehicles have dashboard cameras.

A $300,000 reward also is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • French police kill 'radicalised' man who stabbed officer

    An unidentified assailant stabbed a police officer at her station Friday in western France then shot two other officers before being killed in a shootout with police, authorities said. The motive for the violence is unclear. The slain suspect's identity is being verified, France's national gendarme service told The Associated Press. The man, who had been on the run after the attack in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre near the northwestern city of Nantes, was "radicalised and suffering from a very serious psychiatric illness", one source said. The three officers were wounded but none is in life-threatening condition, the gendarmes said. After stabbing the first police officer in her station in the Nantes suburb of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, the assailant took her gun and fled, according to the gendarme service.

  • AP source: Caroline Kennedy considered for ambassadorship

    President Joe Biden is giving serious consideration to nominating Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy who served as ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration, to serve in a high-profile ambassadorial role, according to a person familiar with the deliberations. Biden is considering nominating her for another posting in Asia but details of where she might be asked to serve are still in flux, according to the individual who has knowledge about the ambassadorial selection process who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The White House declined to comment.

  • Body of hiker missing for 10 days found in Joshua Tree desert, officials say

    A family member dropped him off at the park to hike alone.

  • Michael Lewis Says His Heart Is Broken After 19-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Car Crash

    Reuters/Lucas JacksonMichael Lewis, the financial journalist and author of Moneyball, The Big Short, The Fifth Risk, and the current bestseller The Premonition, has confirmed that his 19-year-old daughter was killed with her boyfriend in a head-on car crash this week.Dixie Lewis, 19, and Ross Schultz, 20, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the Tuesday afternoon collision near Truckee, California. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Schultz was driving the car when it crossed lanes and collided with a Freightliner semi-truck. The 45-year-old truck driver is said to have had minor injuries.In a devastating statement, Michael Lewis told news site Berkleyside: “We loved her so much and are in a kind of pain none of us has experienced... She loved Ross, with whom she died. She loved to live and our hearts are so broken they can’t find the words to describe the feeling. Her mother, Tabitha, and I, and her brother Walker and sister Quinn are going to find ways for her memory to live in her absence.”The teen’s mother, Tabitha Soren, is a former MTV political correspondent. She told the San Francisco Chronicle in a statement: “Dixie was a fighter—and not just for herself but for everyone... She had a fire in her that people could feel when she walked in the room. She used her intensity to bring up everyone around her and she tried so hard at everything she did.”Schultz’s aunt, Locke Schultz Jaeger, said the couple was in Tahoe on vacation. They got together when they met at Berkeley High School. “Ross loved his friends and he loved his family and, boy, did he love Dixie, who died with him.” she said. “They were funny, they were charming, and they were both very smart. They were kind and they had friendships and relationships that were the deepest and most incredible bond.”California Highway Patrol Officer Jacob Williams said it’s not yet clear why the car carrying Schultz and Lewis veered into oncoming traffic. Authorities don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved, and the CHP is looking for more witnesses to help them piece together why the collision happened.In 2009, Lewis published Home Game: An Accidental Guide to Fatherhood, about raising his three kids. He also wrote Playing to Win about how he got involved in Dixie’s softball league and the family’s experience with travel sports teams.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man accused of restaurant shooting charged in jail assault

    The man accused of killing two workers and wounding two others during a shooting at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant last fall has been charged with stabbing a fellow jail inmate. Roberto Silva Jr. has been charged with second-degree assault and using a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the jail assault that took place earlier this month, according to KETV. Court documents say Silva was found standing near Derick Fuller inside a cell at the Sarpy County Jail on May 12 and Fuller had serious cuts to his ear and neck and superficial cuts on his body.

  • Big cheese no more: UK drug dealer caught out by cheese pic

    A drug dealer in the English city of Liverpool thought he was the big cheese — until police got all the evidence they needed to arrest him from a picture he shared of himself holding a small block of creamy Stilton. Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court last week after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin, MDMA and ketamine and transferring criminal property. Stewart was arrested after he posted the photo on the encrypted messaging service EncroChat, via his handle “Toffeeforce.”

  • Tulsa race massacre 100th anniversary commemoration abruptly canceled

    A source tells CBS News that a lawyer's demands led to the abrupt cancelation of an event featuring John Legend and Stacey Abrams to commemorate Monday's 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. But the lawyer claims that for months, the commission hasn't been negotiating in good faith. Omar Viillafranca reports.

  • San Jose gunman was reportedly questioned over hatred of workplace; coworker says he was an 'outsider': What we know

    U.S. Customs previously detained the suspected gunman in Wednesday's shooting spree and found that he expressed hatred of his workplace

  • Survivor: California shooter was 'outsider' in workplace

    First, there were gunshots. Cautiously, Bertolet left his barricaded office at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, hoping he could offer first aid to anyone who needed help. The massacre was the worst mass shooting in the San Francisco Bay Area in decades.

  • Chad Daybell Smiled And Appeared To Laugh During First Court Appearance After Murder Charges

    Chad Daybell smiled and laughed during his first court appearance Wednesday after being charged with murdering his first wife, Tammy, and Lori Vallow’s two children. Daybell, who wore a white shirt and red tie, appeared virtually in the court hearing alongside his attorney, John Prior. When asked by Judge Faren Eddins if he could hear the proceedings, he smiled and appeared to laugh before telling the judge yes, according to The New York Post. The lengthy charges against him—including three counts of first degree-murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft by deception and one count of conspiracy to commit murder—were read aloud before Eddins said that Daybell would be held without bail. Daybell only spoke briefly whenever he was asked a question by the judge and otherwise remained silent during the short proceedings. Vallow also appeared briefly in court via Zoom wearing a blue face mask and blue long sleeve shirt, but her hearing was postponed due to what her attorney referred to as “exigent circumstances.” Eddins agreed to delay the hearing “based upon the information that was provided to me,” but did not go into details about why the delay was necessary, according to USA Today. If convicted, both could face life in prison or the death penalty. Prosecutors announced Tuesday that the couple is facing charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft by deception for the death of Vallow's children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, according to a joint press release from Fremont County prosecutor Lindsey Blake and Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood. The bodies of the children—who disappeared weeks apart in September 2019—were discovered last year buried on Daybell’s Idaho property. Daybell is also facing murder charges in the death of his first-wife, Tammy Daybell, who died under suspicious circumstances in October 2019, in addition to two counts of insurance fraud related to her death. According to an indictment in the case obtained by Oxygen.com, prosecutors believe the couple used their “religious beliefs” to encourage or justify the murders. Daybell is a religious author who often wrote about the end of days. After the new charges were announced, Tammy’s family released a statement to East Idaho News saying they hoped the “truth would prevail” in the case. “We’d like to thank the tireless efforts of law enforcement, the FBI, and all those who’ve continued to seek out answers during the investigations surrounding Tylee, JJ and Tammy,” they wrote. “We appreciate their pursuit of justice, and ultimately some measure of peace for those of us left in the wake of our loss.” The family also asked for privacy, particularly for Tammy’s children and grandchildren. “We want their lives to retain as much peace, normalcy and remembrance of their mother/grandmother as possible,” they said. “No one knows how to handle this perfectly. We ask that we all be given space to continue to honor and grieve our loved one the best we can.” Lori’s oldest son Colby Ryan also took to Facebook Tuesday, posting a photo of his slain siblings JJ and Tylee smiling on the beach alongside his stepfather, Charles Vallow. Charles was shot to death in Arizona by Lori’s brother Alex Cox in July 2019, in what Cox claimed at the time had been self-defense. The case remains open and no charges were ever filed. Cox, who was also named in the murder indictments, died in December 2019. “YOU WILL ALL HAVE JUSTICE!,” Colby wrote.

  • Montana woman who killed ex-husband after she said he attempted rape has charges cleared

    Rachel Bellesen said she met with her ex-husband because he threatened to harm one of their children before attempting to rape her.

  • Baton Rouge police strip-search teen and enter home without warrant

    Body camera footage from after the traffic stop shows an officer entering the Green family's home with his gun drawn and without a warrant.

  • Naked woman tells cops boyfriend assaulted her, CA police say. It led to a shooting

    Police said a naked woman flagged them down and told them she had been assaulted.

  • Victims of shooting recalled as loving, kind-hearted, heroic

    Paul Delacruz Megia enthusiastically embraced challenges in his job at the Valley Transportation Authority, his supervisor said. Taptejdeep Singh led people to safety during the shooting. Adrian Balleza was fun to work with, and Alex Fritch was the rock of his family.

  • Watch Devin Booker get ejected for mid-air shove of Dennis Schroder

    "That wasn’t a basketball play," Schroder said after the game.

  • Russia says U.S. decision not to rejoin Open Skies arms pact is 'political mistake'

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Friday a U.S. decision not to rejoin the Open Skies arms control pact, which allows unarmed surveillance flights over member states, is a "political mistake" ahead of a summit between the countries' presidents. The original U.S. decision to quit the pact was taken last year by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, but Moscow had hoped his successor Joe Biden would reverse it.

  • These 3 places in the U.S. are most at risk of being battered by a hurricane

    Every coastline in the North Atlantic is vulnerable to tropical storms, but some areas are more susceptible to hurricane destruction than others. To understand why as the region heads into what’s forecast to be another busy hurricane season, let’s look more closely at how tropical storms form and what turns them into destructive monsters. Three key ingredients are needed for a hurricane to form: warm sea surface water that’s at least about 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26.5 C), a thick layer of moisture extending from the sea surface to roughly 20,000 feet and minimal vertical wind shear so the thunderstorm can grow vertically without interruption.

  • Hospitality 'struggling to fill thousands of jobs'

    Restaurants, cafes and pubs are particularly short of waiting staff and chefs, UK Hospitality says.

  • Convicted felon flees sentencing hearing and flings himself off sixth-floor balcony

    Officers chased down 44-year-old after he ran from court room, falling six floors

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas