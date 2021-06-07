Aiden Leos: Two arrested after shooting of Californian boy, aged 6

The shooting sparked an outpouring of grief in Southern California

Two people have been arrested in California over the shooting of a six-year-old boy who died in a suspected road rage incident last month.

Aiden Leos was killed while his mother was driving him to school, and his death triggered widespread anger and an outpouring of grief.

On Sunday, Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were detained at their home in Costa Mesa, Orange County.

They are expected to be charged with murder, police said.

"While these arrests will not ease the pain of a mother's loss, my hope is for the Leos family to have some peace of mind," Commissioner Amanda Ray, of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), said in the statement.

"[The CHP] will work with the Orange County district attorney to bring justice for Aiden," she added.

Mr Eriz and Ms Lee, who local media report are a couple, have not commented publicly since their arrest.

According to a police statement, Aiden Leos was seated in the rear of his mother's vehicle on 21 May when a road rage incident began after a perceived unsafe lane change.

One round was then fired from a pistol into the back of their car, and the six-year-old was killed instantly.

"They took my son's life away," Joanna Cloonan told ABC News last month. "He was beautiful and he was kind and he was precious, and you killed him for no reason."

Police have thanked the community of Southern California for its "indescribable outpouring of concern and hundreds of tips" that helped investigators find the suspects.

A website has also been set up to help raise money for Ms Cloonan, and it has received more than $340,000 (£240,500) in donations.

A separate website also offered a $500,000 reward for any information that led to the arrest of the shooter.