AIDS crisis shaped Anthony Fauci, disease expert at front lines of coronavirus pandemic

For decades, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci has been known as the hardest worker in Building 31 — the first scientist to arrive at the sprawling National Institutes of Health campus in Bethesda, Md., in the morning and the last to leave in the evening.

“He’s even found notes on his windshield left by co-workers that say things like, “Go home. You’re making me feel guilty,” President George W. Bush said in 2008 when he awarded Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In the last month, the 79-year-old infectious disease expert’s schedule has gotten more grueling as he works on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic: squeezing in three to five hours of sleep between supervising work on a potential vaccine, making hospital rounds, attending meetings of the coronavirus task force and speaking at White House news conferences. On Sunday, he predicted that the United States might eventually see 100,000 to 200,000 deaths from the pandemic.

“The thing I worry about is he looks tired,” said Victoria A. Harden, a medical historian and former director of the Office of NIH History. “He’s being run ragged.”

While the frank and straight-shooting New Yorker has won widespread acclaim for explaining complex medical information to the public calmly, without exaggeration or understatement, some fear that his willingness to contradict President Trump’s rosier messages may lead to his ultimately being fired or pushed aside.

Every time Trump approaches the White House podium to brief the public on the COVID-19 pandemic without Fauci, online spectators and the Washington press corps speculate that he is being sidelined by the administration.

“It will not shock me if, at the end of this process, he is chewed up and spat out,” said Peter Staley, a longtime AIDS activist who has known Fauci for decades.

“At that point, we’re all screwed,” he added. “He’s got a special skill set that is perfectly matched for this crisis. He’s more experienced with epidemics than probably anybody on the planet.”

Appointed director of NIAID in 1984, under President Reagan, the veteran scientist and HIV/AIDS researcher has spearheaded the nation’s approach to preventing, diagnosing and treating epidemics for nearly four decades, advising six U.S. presidents.

As a clinician, Fauci made significant breakthroughs in understanding how HIV destroys the body's immune system and helped develop strategies to bolster immune defenses. Later, he was a key architect of George W. Bush’s President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, a program that now operates in more than 50 countries and has saved millions of lives throughout the developing world.

His latest challenge involves confronting his worst nightmare — a respiratory illness that easily spreads from person to person and has a high degree of morbidity and mortality. It also means dealing with a mercurial president who has, at times, underplayed the seriousness of the virus and chafed against the advice of public health experts. This week, Trump has expressed a desire to end government shutdowns of businesses before Easter in an effort to kick-start the economy.

At the White House, Fauci has not shied away from veering from Trump’s message.

When Trump urged the public to relax and said the new coronavirus was “something that we have total control over,” Fauci was more somber. “Bottom line,” he said, “it's going to get worse.”

When Trump touted the possibilities of an antimalarial drug in combating the virus, Fauci stepped in. “The answer is no,” he said when asked if there was any evidence that the drug might work.

Asked last week how he had managing to avoid being fired, Fauci told Science magazine that Trump listened, even if they at times disagreed.

“He goes his own way,” he said. “He has his own style. But on substantive issues, he does listen to what I say.”

Asked why he didn’t speak out when Trump said things that were factually incorrect, Fauci said: “I can’t jump in front of the microphone and push him down.”

Still, as a civil servant who reports to the NIH director, Fauci has more leeway than presidential appointees.

“He’s not so easily gotten rid of,” said Harold E. Varmus, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist who was director of the NIH and Fauci’s boss in the 1990s.