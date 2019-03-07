The Aids endgame: how the UK and US are committed to wiping out HIV

Just over a generation ago the world was in the grip of hysteria about a mysterious new disease that seemed to be spiralling out of control. Groups of men in southern California were falling prey to an aggressive auto-immune disorder which had never been seen before.

Health experts and policy makers scrambled to understand this terrifying new disease and how it could be treated and prevented.

Fast forward 40 years after those first cases of HIV and Aids and the picture has transformed: today HIV is more akin to a long-term condition than a certain death sentence and the number of new infections are declining in most parts of the world.

And governments on both sides of the Atlantic are now so confident that they have the virus under control they have both predicted that they can stop the disease in its tracks.

Last month health secretary Matt Hancock promised that by 2030 there would be no new cases of HIV in England. His Welsh counterpart Vaughan Gething made a similar pledge at the end of last year. And in his State of the Union address US president Donald Trump took many people by surprise by promising the same thing.

But how achievable are these goals? Many in the UK HIV/Aids community believe that, in this country at least, the target is easily within reach.

The UK was one of the first countries to hit United Nations targets to have 90 per cent of people with HIV aware of their status, 90 per cent on treatment and 90 per cent virally suppressed, that is with such low levels of the virus in their blood it is undetectable. In fact, the UK has surpassed these targets and its figures are 92 per cent, 98 per cent and 97 per cent respectively - meeting the 2020 target two years early.

Deborah Gold, chief executive of the National Aids Trust, is optimistic about Mr Hancock’s pledge. “We’re at a very exciting time in England in terms of where we are at in dealing with the epidemic. Ending HIV transmission is certainly within our grasp. But continuing with what we’re doing now will not inevitably lead to that end - we are on a good path but it would be a mistake to think we can just carry that on,” she says.

One of the game changers in recent years has been pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a pill which, when taken daily by people in high-risk groups, can reduce the risk of infection with HIV by up to 86 per cent.

PrEP is available to anyone who is judged at high-risk of contracting the disease in Scotland and Wales but in England it is only available as part of a trial. Mr Hancock has said that the numbers on the trial will double from 13,000 to 26,000, but there are concerns that this may not be enough.

Debbie Laycock, head of policy at the Terrence Higgins Trust, says that a trial is unnecessary.

“We don’t need a trial, we know PrEP works - gay and bisexual men are being turned away from trials and there have been cases of people getting HIV because they haven’t been able to access PrEP. It’s such an important preventive tool and we haven’t got it into the hands of those who need it,” she says.

As part of his announcement Mr Hancock pledged extra funding to projects targeting vulnerable communities, such as migrants and injecting drug users, and it is reducing infections in these groups - beyond gay men in big cities - that will be key to hitting the 2030 target.

While the number of new infections are declining in all groups in England - the number of new diagnoses fell by 28 per cent between 2015 and 2017 - black and ethnic minority gay and bisexual men often fall under the radar in terms of prevention work.

Rusi Jaspal, professor of psychology and sexual health at De Montfort University, says that awareness of HIV/Aids among this group is generally low.

In fact, Public Health England data show that the rate of late HIV diagnosis among black and ethnic minority men is high - 69 per cent of all those who were diagnosed late, when the amount of virus in their blood was above a certain level, were black African men.

In a survey of 500 black and ethnic minority gay men, in which Prof Jaspal posed a series of questions on HIV, participants only got an average of 50 per cent right.

“If you don’t know how HIV is transmitted you’re not able to prevent yourself getting it or spreading it. Levels of HIV knowledge among this group are low and among south Asian men they’re the lowest of all,” he says.