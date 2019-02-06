AIDS in key dates

The Greek parliament is illuminated with the Red Ribbon logo of HIV AIDs during the World AIDS Day on December 1, 2016 (AFP Photo/ARIS MESSINIS)

Washington (AFP) - AIDS emerged as a mysterious disease in the 1980s to spread across the world and claim millions of lives. Here is a look at the trajectory of AIDS, which President Donald Trump wants eradicated in the United States in 10 years.

- 1981: First alert -

In June 1981 US epidemiologists report five cases of a rare form of pneumonia in gay men from California, some of whom had died. Unusual versions of skin cancer are identified in other homosexual men.

It is the first alert about Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), still unknown and unnamed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later identifies the same "opportunistic infections" among injected drug-users (late 1981), hemophiliacs (mid 1982) and Haitian residents in the United States (mid-1982).

The term AIDS appears for the first time in 1982.

- 1983: Identifying HIV -

In January 1983 researchers in France, Francoise Barre-Sinoussi and Jean-Claude Chermann, working under Luc Montagnier, identify the virus that "might be" responsible for AIDS. It is dubbed LAV.

The next year, US specialist Robert Gallo is said to have found the "probable" cause of AIDS, a retrovirus dubbed HTLV-III.

The two viruses turn out to be one and the same, and in May 1986 it becomes officially known as the human immuno-deficiency virus, or HIV.

Barre-Sinoussi and Montagnier win a Nobel prize in 2008 for their discovery.

- 1987: Anti-retrovrial treatment -

In March 1987, the first anti-retroviral treatment known as AZT is authorized in the United States. But it is expensive and has many side effects.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declares December 1, 1988 the first World AIDS Day, to raise awareness. In June 1989, the number of AIDS cases worldwide is estimated at more than 150,000.

- Early 90s: Falling stars -

US actor Rock Hudson is the first high-profile AIDS death in October 1985. But in the early 1990s a host of other stars succumb to the disease, including British singer and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury (November 1991) and Russian dancer-choreographer Rudolf Nureyev (January 1993).

In 1994, AIDS becomes the leading cause of death among Americans aged between 25 and 44.

- 1995-96: New approach -

A new class of drugs -- protease inhibitors and nucleoside reverse-transcriptase inhibitors -- signals the start of combinations of different anti-retroviral therapies.

Called tri-therapies, they provide the first effective treatment for HIV although they are not a cure and remain costly.

In the United States 1996 is the first year in which the number of AIDS deaths declines.

- 1999: 50 million infections -

A report released by WHO and the Joint United Nations Programme on AIDS (UNAIDS) in November 1999 estimates the number of people infected with HIV since it first appeared at 50 million, of whom 16 million died.

Africa is the hardest-hit continent, with 12.2 million cases.

- 2001: Generic treatments -

Following an accord signed in 2000 by UNAIDS and five major pharmaceutical firms to make treatment affordable in poor countries, the World Trade Organization hosts the signing of a compromise in November 2001 that allows developing countries to produce generic treatments.

- 2003: Life-saving PEPFAR -

In February 2003, US president George W. Bush launches the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, to combat the spread of AIDS in 15 of the hardest-hit areas of Africa and the Caribbean.

With an initial budget of $15 billion over its first five years, PEPFAR had by 2018 committed $70 billion to the AIDS response.

- 2012: HIV 'shield' -

In July 2012, the first-ever daily pill to help prevent HIV infection is approved by US regulators. Truvada is a pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP), taken by high-risk persons who are HIV-negative in order to prevent them from being infected.

- 2017: Treatment spreads -

For the first time ever, more than half of the global population living with HIV are receiving anti-retroviral treatment, UNAIDS reports in its latest data released in 2017.

There were 36.9 million people living with HIV globally in 2017 according to UNAIDS in its latest annual figures. Since the start of the epidemic 35.4 million have died from AIDS-related illnesses.