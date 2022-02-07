AIHM Integrative Health & Medicine Fellowship Application Now Open

Open House Informational Sessions to be held on Feb. 10 and March 10

The Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine (AIHM) is now accepting applications for its Spring 2022 Fellowship cohort. Applications are available at https://aihm.org/fellowship/.

AIHM’s Integrative Health and Medicine Fellowship is a hybrid program designed for busy health professionals who have completed postgraduate education and hold an active license in a healthcare profession. The 1,000-hour program, which blends online learning with a clinical immersion experience, provides clinicians the opportunity to explore the diverse applications of integrative medicine and learn effective, interprofessional tools that can immediately be incorporated into their practice and patient care model.

“With patient interest in integrative therapies on the rise, and more clinicians embracing such practices, we expect more providers than ever to apply to our fellowship program this year,” said Dr. Erika Cappelluti, AIHM fellowship director .

In addition to evidence-based online learning modules and a clinical immersion, clinicians attend three retreats during the fellowship, which cover topics such as nutrition, botanical medicine, dietary supplements, biofield science, Chinese medicine, yoga, and meditation—all explored in a dynamic, interpersonal, group setting.

The AIHM Fellowship is approved by the American Board of Integrative Medicine (ABOIM) and recognized by the Academic Consortium for Integrative Medicine & Health. Graduating Fellows who hold an MD or DO degree may be eligible to sit for the board exam and become board certified through the ABOIM. All graduates will receive a certificate of completion and can use the FAIHM designation in their credentials.

For more information, practitioners are encouraged to attend the virtual informational sessions:

Open House with a Fellowship Graduate on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 5 p.m. PT

Open House with Fellowship Faculty on Thursday, March 10, at 5 p.m. PT

For additional information about the AIHM Fellowship Program, visit https://aihm.org/fellowship/.

Founded in 1978, the Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine (AIHM) is the leading interprofessional organization for traditional, complementary and integrative health practitioners worldwide. In 2001, AIHM merged with the Academic Collaborative of Integrative Health (ACIH). Together, they are working to advance integrative health on a global scale and transform health and wellness through education, leadership, collaboration, research and advocacy. For more information, visit aihm.org or follow @aihmglobal on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

