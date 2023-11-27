Aiken authorities investigating shooting at Walmart; second shooting there this year

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Walmart on Whiskey Road.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to to the Walmart parking lot for shots fired at a vehicle, according to a news release. Everyone involved left the scene before officers arrived.

ADPS later responded to Aiken Regional Medical Center for a person with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, according to the release. Officials said they believe the injury was connected to the Walmart shooting.

The incident is still under investigation, according to officials.

FILE - Police tape lines the front of the Walmart Supercenter off Whiskey Road in Aiken, S.C., on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Police responded to shots fired at 7:34 p.m. at the Walmart. The alleged shooter is in custody.

This is the second shooting at the Aiken Walmart within six months.

In June, a 13-year-old girl was shot multiple times inside the Walmart on Whiskey Road. Stephen Christopher Foreman, 32, of Aiken, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the most recent incident is asked to call ADPS at 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous online tip at cityofaikensc.gov.

Pedestrians killed: Augusta pedestrian, Aiken motorist die in separate incidents over the weekend

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Officers investigating shooting at Aiken Walmart