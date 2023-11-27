Aiken authorities investigating shooting at Walmart; second shooting there this year
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Walmart on Whiskey Road.
Just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to to the Walmart parking lot for shots fired at a vehicle, according to a news release. Everyone involved left the scene before officers arrived.
ADPS later responded to Aiken Regional Medical Center for a person with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, according to the release. Officials said they believe the injury was connected to the Walmart shooting.
The incident is still under investigation, according to officials.
This is the second shooting at the Aiken Walmart within six months.
In June, a 13-year-old girl was shot multiple times inside the Walmart on Whiskey Road. Stephen Christopher Foreman, 32, of Aiken, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in relation to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the most recent incident is asked to call ADPS at 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous online tip at cityofaikensc.gov.
Pedestrians killed: Augusta pedestrian, Aiken motorist die in separate incidents over the weekend
This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Officers investigating shooting at Aiken Walmart