Aiken budget surplus could fund police officer raises, Smith-Hazel gym floor fix

Aug. 25—The city of Aiken could begin the process of giving its dispatchers a 16% raise and fixing the indoor basketball court at Smith-Hazel Recreation Center Monday evening.

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. meeting is the first reading of an ordinance amending the city's budget to include 16% raises for dispatchers, 8% raises for police officers through the rank of lieutenant and 4% for captains and majors.

City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh told the city council in a memorandum the increases are necessary for the city to keep its officers from leaving for other departments like the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh added the city would also like to fund improvements to the Smith-Hazel indoor basketball court and two new staff members at Hopelands Gardens.

Funding for the increases and improvements would come from a budget surplus the city had in the fiscal year that ended June 30.

Bedenbaugh said the surplus is around $1.88 million.

He said the city's tax revenues, business license revenues and interest revenues were higher than projected. He added expenses were lower because of equipment that has been ordered but not received and projects that have not been completed.

The budget amendment would increase general fund revenues and expenses to $35.61 million.

He said the city's water and sewer fund has around $3.52 million left from the previous fiscal year. He added the city's bond proceeds for the new water treatment plant were higher than expected.

He said the water and sewer department requested the funds be budgeted to the ongoing design of the plant, for vehicles on order and "certain minor projects" that were not completed before the fiscal year's end on June 30.

The budget amendment would increase revenues and expenses to $28.17 million.

Bedenbaugh said the city's solid waste fund has $600,790 left over. He said revenues exceeded expectations and expenses were slightly less than projected. Bedenbaugh added the department wants to use the surplus for a new garbage truck and new fuel software. The budget amendment would increase revenues and expenses to $5.29 million.

Bedenbaugh said the city's stormwater fund has $94,197 left over from the fiscal year. He added the surplus resulted from projects that were not completed by June 30. Bedenbaugh said the department requested the funds be allocated to those projects. The amendment would increase revenues and expenses to $2.65 million.

On the agenda for Monday's meeting are the second and final readings of ordinances:

—Rezoning North Aiken Elementary School and Aiken Intermediate School to allow for the construction of a bus parking lot near the schools;

—Amending the city's budget to add $172,015 to fund a school resource officer at Chukker Creek Elementary School; and

—Updating the city's comprehensive plan.

Also on the agenda for first reading is an ordinance approving the facades of four buildings at the redeveloped Aiken Mall, which will be called Aiken Towne Park;

Requests, petitions and resolutions on the agenda are:

—To provide additional sewer services to Shaw Industries;

—To accept a Federal Highway Administration grant for the city's Safe Streets and Roads for All Program;

—To accept a South Carolina Department of Parks Recreation and Tourism grant for an outdoor basketball court at Smith-Hazel; and

—To accept a deed of dedication for water and sewer lines at University Lane Townhomes.

The council is also expected to receive presentations from Partners in Friendship regarding Orvieto, Italy and about the city's northside neighborhoods.

The council will meet for a worksession at 5 p.m. to discuss its pension plan, the new water treatment plant and to discuss available opioid settlement funding with Margaret Key, executive director of the Aiken Center.

An executive session to receive legal advice will be held between the worksession and the meeting. The city council will discuss a potential contractual arrangement and receive a briefing on the Project Pascalis lawsuit.

The worksession and the regular meeting will take place in the city council chambers (Room 309) of the Municipal Building located at 111 Chesterfield St. S.W.