Aiken business owner wanted for practicing without a license

Jan. 31—An Aiken businessman is wanted by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office in connection to a breach of trust incident reported in November 2021.

Farzan Hanif, of Warrenville, is wanted for "home builder practicing without a license."

On Nov. 19, 2021, Aiken County deputies met with the victim, of Aiken, who stated she wrote a personal check out to the suspect, of Farzan Hanif Home Repair and Roofing, for the construction of additions to her house, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

After work was not completed, the suspect agreed to pay the victim back. However, the victim told police she did not get her money back after trying to reach out to the suspect multiple times.

Farzan Hanif Home Repair and Roofing is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau. A customer complaint on the Better Business Bureau website from March 2019 also cited incomplete work.