Aiken celebrates holiday season with 14th annual horse parade

Dec. 16—The city of Aiken's 14th annual Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols Parade on Saturday had families lining the streets to see a plethora of festively donned horses, dogs and carriages.

This yearly event is a fundraiser for Equine Rescue of Aiken and the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare.

Sylvia Amos came from Colorado to visit a friend in Aiken when she inadvertently found herself at the parade.

"I didn't even know it was happening. I just stumbled across it," she said.

Parents Curt and Morgan Hanna sat at a table on the sidewalk with their daughter Anastasia. The family had seen the parade before while downtown, but this year was their first time coming out specifically to watch it.

"It's just a cool thing that the city does," said Morgan. "I mean, it's just all about Aiken, and we're huge supporters of Aiken ourselves. It's a cool thing to do with the family."

"It's very unique to Aiken," added Curt, regarding the parade's focus on horses. As many know, Aiken is considered the "Horse Capital of the South" due to its long-standing equestrian tradition.

Anastasia's favorite part was watching the animals.

"I liked the dogs," she said.

Rachel Mchann, a longtime Aiken resident, was watching the parade for the first time with her young daughter. "We're excited to see the horses! I've heard about it my whole life, but this is the first time that we've seen it," she said. "I was excited for my daughter to experience it."

Many Aiken residents were returning to the parade after having seen it many times. Two of these were mother-daughter pair Dolores and Karen Bunney.

"We've lived here over twenty years," said Dolores. "It's a horse community, so that's nice." She also spoke about her time living in Aiken after having lived in both Michigan and Texas: "I love the small town atmosphere. It's just a wonderful place."