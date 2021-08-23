Aiken County attorney arrested, charged with failure to pay taxes on $2.6 million in income

Aug. 23—South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested an Aiken County attorney Monday.

Randall Dewitt Williams, 51, of North Augusta, was charged with four counts of failure to file and pay taxes.

Williams, attorney and owner of Williams Law Firm, "failed to file South Carolina Individual Income Tax Returns for tax years 2015 — 2018," according to a release from the SCDOR.

A SCDOR investigation found "the defendant knew he was required to file state income tax returns and pay any taxes due, but he failed to do so," according to arrest warrants.

For tax years 2015 through 2018, Williams earned over $2.6 million in gross income but failed to pay $14,165 in individual income tax to the state.

If convicted, Williams faces a maximum sentence of up to one year in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 per count.

"The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply," SCDOR said in the release.

Alexandra Koch covers crime, courts and public safety in Aiken County. Follow her on Instagram @alexandrakochnews and Twitter @alexkochnews.