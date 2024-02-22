Aiken County coroner: Death of Augusta man ruled a homicide

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the death of an Augusta man.

On Feb. 17, the Aiken County Coroner's Office initiated an investigation into the death of 31-year-old Demon A. Parrish of Augusta, after his body was found in a wooded area off Silver Bluff Road, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

An autopsy recently determined Parrish died from a gunshot wound and his manner of death has been ruled homicide, according to the release.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office, Aiken County Sheriff's Office and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

