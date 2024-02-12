Aiken County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Beech Island crash
The Aiken County Coroner's Office identified a pedestrian killed in Aiken County over the weekend.
Vernon E. Mundy, 69, of Beech Island, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.
At about 8 p.m. Saturday, a Nissan Sentra was traveling east on Sandbar Ferry Road when the it struck Mundy, who was walking south in the eastbound lane of Sandbar Ferry Road, according to the release.
A toxicology analysis is pending, according to the coroner's office.
The coroner's office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.
This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Beech Island crash