Aiken County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Beech Island crash

The Aiken County Coroner's Office identified a pedestrian killed in Aiken County over the weekend.

Vernon E. Mundy, 69, of Beech Island, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

At about 8 p.m. Saturday, a Nissan Sentra was traveling east on Sandbar Ferry Road when the it struck Mundy, who was walking south in the eastbound lane of Sandbar Ferry Road, according to the release.

A toxicology analysis is pending, according to the coroner's office.

The coroner's office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Beech Island crash