Aiken County coroner releases name of man found in shallow grave

Jul. 22—Eight days after finding a body in a shallow grave near Windsor, Aiken County authorities say they know who he is.

DNA testing confirmed the body was that of 39-year-old John T. Belote of Graniteville, who'd been missing since late June, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables. An autopsy determined he died of gunshot wounds, Ables said in a news release Saturday, July 22.

His body was discovered July 14 in a shallow grave near the 300 block of Wendy Lane.

"My father had the biggest heart. And the biggest smile to match it. He cared so deeply about his family," Belote's daughter, Cierra, wrote in a post remembering her father. "I cannot even fathom the unimaginable things he went through in the last few moments of his life. No one deserves the things he endured at his end, but he had a HUGE impact on every single person he came across."

She told deputies she last spoke with her father on June 28, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

When she spoke to Belote, he was going to see family, friends and a girlfriend, or going to confront 51-year-old Donald Paul Britton in the Windsor area, the report said.

The daughter told police she had been unable to contact her father since then.

Britton and two others — Cody Wooten and Thomas Guinn — were arrested earlier this week and each charged with destruction, desecration or removal of human remains.