Aiken County court begins murder trial of Dahkir Anderson

Jul. 11—The case of an Aiken man charged in the 2021 killing of a missing man will be decided this week in Aiken County court.

The murder trial of Dahkir Nashon Demetrius Mariaunte Anderson began Monday as part of the Second Judicial Circuit Court of General Session court session.

In addition to Anderson's case, the court also accepted pleas of people who were facing charges such as driving under the influence and assault.

Deputy Solicitor Ashley Hammack is prosecuting the case and Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope is presiding.

Anderson, 21, was arrested and charged June 25, 2021 in the kidnapping and murder of 29-year-old Jhaz Allison.

Anderson is also facing charges of attempted murder, the destruction, desecration or removal of human remains, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, trafficking meth or cocaine base, two counts of possession of narcotics in schedule, MDP, narcotic drugs, manufacture and possession of other substances, according to jail records.

Two other suspects in the case — Austin Martin, 21, and Sharla Hamilton, 21 — were arrested and charged June 25, 2021.

Martin was arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping, murder attempted murder, kidnapping, possession of weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, possession of ecstasy, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of schedule II controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a pistol and the destruction, desecration or removal of human remains, according to jail records.

Hamilton, who was originally placed in home detention and faced drug charges and unlawful carrying of pistol, was later arrested and charged with murder, destruction, desecration or removal of human remains, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol and drug charges, the paper reported.

The case began June 24, 2021, when his mother reported Allison had been kidnapped at a gas station in Aiken and his body was later discovered, the paper reported.

Police said one of the kidnapping suspects asked the victim about a dog and the dog was at a relative's house, and guns were drawn before Allison's kidnapping, the paper reported.

Since his arrest, Anderson has been an inmate at the Aiken County detention center.

Jury set and trial motions

During the first day of his trial, a jury was selected and Anderson made a motion to have a different attorney to represent him. Anderson is represented by Patricia Brianne Steiner who is from the Aiken County Public Defender Office.

He wanted to relieve the duties of his current attorney because they haven't seen eye-to-eye, he felt like he wasn't getting the correct information, was coming to bond hearings by himself and wanted to use a paid attorney.

Pope denied his motion for a new attorney to represent him because the event occurred two years ago and his current court date was set in February.

Pope said when the trial date was set, there was no motion or indication Anderson wasn't satisfied with his representation or seeking outside representation and the court was ready to begin the trial Monday.

"We will begin your trial today, Mr. Anderson," Pope said.

Other motions discussed included omitting audio evidence from when Anderson was interviewed by an investigator, if Anderson's rights were read to him and a possible photo that would have been used during the trial.

The court will use the audio interview during the trial, but the photo of the victim will not be used because witness testimony is sufficient, Pope said.

Anderson's trial is expected to continue for the next three to four days, Hammack said.