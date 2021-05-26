Aiken County deputies shoot armed man in Ridge Spring; SLED investigating

May 26—Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies on Tuesday shot an armed man in Ridge Spring, authorities said, an incident now under investigation by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt requested the SLED review, according to information provided by Capt. Eric Abdullah.

Deputies on Tuesday night responded to 4002 Columbia Highway North for a disturbance and a report of "a person armed with a gun," according to a Wednesday morning statement from the Sheriff's Office.

When police arrived, "they were confronted by a Black male, armed with a handgun," the Sheriff's Office said. "While deputies gave verbal commands to drop the weapon, the suspect pointed his weapon towards deputies, who responded by firing their weapons at the suspect."

The man was shot once in the torso. He was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SLED. No one else was hurt.

Neither the Sheriff's Office nor state police disclosed the name or age of the man shot. The ongoing investigation means "no other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time," the agency said in a statement.

Tuesday's incident was the 17th shooting involving police in South Carolina in 2021.

