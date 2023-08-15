Aiken County deputy coroner resigns amid allegations of mishandling of drugs

Aug. 15—An Aiken County deputy coroner has resigned amid an investigation into whether he mishandled prescription medications collected as evidence at death scenes, according to Aiken County Coroner Darry Ables.

Alton Jeffery Smith resigned his post as deputy coroner after being placed on administrative leave, Ables said.

Ables said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was contacted to investigate.

The incident was first reported June 10, when police responded to a residence in the 170 block of Griffin Avenue in reference to securing evidence, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Upon police arrival, a witness showed police the location of prescription drugs.

Police then removed several bill bottles and pill containers from various places inside a residence, the report said.

Once the medications were gathered in the residence, police secured pill bottles for prescription drugs and clear plastic pouches that contained prescribed pills in a backyard shed, the report said.

The prescription pills were then removed from the residence and the shed to be in evidence for SLED, the report said.

Ables said the case has been turned over to SLED to continue the investigation