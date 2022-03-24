Aiken County deputy resigns after DUI charge in Savannah

Mar. 24—A deputy connected to an officer-involved shooting in Graniteville on Feb. 3 has resigned from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office after being charged with driving under the influence in Savannah, Georgia.

Deputy Justin Rutland was pulled over by Georgia State Patrol near the intersection of West Bay and Carolan streets on March 19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. He is charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office said Rutland was cited and released at the scene.

Rutland has been employed with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office since November 2012, working most recently in special operations, said Capt. Eric Abdullah with sheriff's office.

If a deputy is facing any kind of criminal charges, an internal investigation takes place.

"It's something he chose to do before any investigation was initiated," Abdullah said.

If a deputy is found to have broken policy, they are usually terminated from the agency.

Officer-involved shooting in February

At the time of his arrest, Rutland was on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting incident in Aiken County in February.

On Feb. 3, an Aiken County deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the suspect, later identified as Cameron Duncan, fled from police.

Rutland took over the pursuit and when confronted by deputies, the suspect pointed his weapon at police, according to the police report.

Rutland and Deputy Tillman Ruston fired at the suspect. They were not injured.

Duncan was treated at an Augusta hospital and released.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is still investigating.

"[Rutland] is still a part of that investigation until SLED submits their findings to the second circuit solicitor once they've completed their investigation," Abdullah said.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.