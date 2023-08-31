Aiken County escapes major damage from Idalia

Aug. 31—Idalia didn't wreak havoc in Aiken County on Wednesday while barreling along the coast of South Carolina as a tropical storm after making landfall in Florida as a Category 3 hurricane.

"There weren't a lot of impacts," Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said Thursday morning. "We had a few trees down that had to be dealt with immediately because they were blocking roadways or were a danger otherwise."

The locations where tree removal was a priority for city employees Wednesday were Meadow Drive, the intersection of Bissell Road and Dibble Road, and Crosland Park near the intersection of Alfred Street and Chatfield Street.

"We had other trees down, but they didn't impede roadways or public rights-of-way," Bedenbaugh said. "Certainly, those will be addressed today (Thursday).

"We didn't have to close any roads because of flooding," he added. "At this point, we have no reports of any damage to city facilities."

Aiken County Emergency Management Director Paul Matthews told the Aiken Standard he wasn't aware of any major damage caused by Idalia as of Thursday morning.

"We had a scattering of trees down, primarily in the Beech Island and Graniteville areas, and they were of course cut and removed from the roadways," he said. "We had one road closure on Church Road near Spann Hammond Road in Beech Island because of flooding."

According to the National Weather Service in Columbia, the highest wind gusts recorded in Aiken County on Wednesday were 36 miles per hour at the Aiken Regional Airport at 5:55 p.m., 36 miles per hour at a telecommunications tower in Aiken at 5:30 p.m., 26 miles per hour in the Savannah River Site area at 4:07 p.m. and 23 miles per hour in Graniteville at 5:30 p.m.

"Generally, 2 to 3 1/2 inches of rain fell across Aiken County," said National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Rohrbach.

The National Weather Service received a report from a volunteer of a 4.99-inch rainfall amount 8.6 miles southeast of Aiken.

"The next highest in Aiken County was 3.47 inches near the Savannah River Site," Rohrbach said.

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, there were about 25,000 customers without power in South Carolina, but only two were in Aiken County, according to poweroutage.us.

Digital Editor Matthew Hensley contributed to this article.