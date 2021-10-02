Aiken County investigating shooting incident on Wagener Road; man found dead

Oct. 2—Aiken County authorities are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred early Saturday morning.

Clifton Tyler, 38, was shot and killed at his home at 3123 Wagener Road on Saturday, according to a release from Darryl Ables, Aiken County coroner.

Tyler was pronounced dead on the scene from at least one gunshot wound and will be autopsied Monday in Newberry, Ables said.

According to a release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home at 3123 Wagener Road at 5:19 a.m. for a shooting incident where they found a dead male.

Witnesses told deputies that they heard gunfire and saw a dark color SUV speeding away from the home, according to the release.

Investigators with the sheriff's office and the Aiken County Coroner's Office are working this active investigation.

If anyone has any information that would support this investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811.

Tipsters can also provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.