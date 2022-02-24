Aiken County kidnapping suspect was on probation at time of child abduction

Feb. 23—The suspect in an Aiken County child kidnapping last week has picked up an additional charge of violating his probation.

Rahem Laquan Devoe, 31, was wanted for first-degree domestic violence and kidnapping. The warrants stemmed from the report of a missing child on Feb. 15.

At the time of the kidnapping, Devoe was on probation in Allendale for strong-arm robbery and drug charges, according to Bill Weeks, Aiken County solicitor. The new kidnapping and domestic violence charges were a violation of his probation terms.

He is now additionally charged with violation of terms of probation, according to jail records.

Child kidnapping

Around 8:15 p.m. Feb. 15, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a gas station located at 5412 Jefferson Davis Highway for a reported missing child.

"Investigators determined that Devoe and the mother of a 6-year-old child were in a verbal argument that turned into a physical assault," according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Police stated Devoe drove away in the victim's car with her 6-year-old son, according to the release.

It was reported that Devoe was armed with a handgun when he drove away from the gas station.

The child was later returned to the gas station safe and unharmed. The victim's car was found at 4667 Jefferson Davis Highway; however, the suspect was not located.

Devoe turned himself in to police Feb. 18 around 9:30 p.m. without incident and is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Other charges

Prior to the new kidnapping and domestic violence charges, the Aiken Department of Public Safety had multiple warrants for Devoe's arrest in relation to an incident in August 2021.

Aiken Public Safety officers responded to Kelly Paint and Body on York Street on Aug. 18 in reference to a hit-and-run.

About a month later, on Sept. 10, public safety issued warrants for Devoe's arrest. He was charged with hit-and-run with damage to property and driving under suspension first offense, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

After Devoe turned himself in to police following the kidnapping incident, public safety had the two warrants from 2021 served on Devoe by deputies at the Aiken County detention center , according to reports.