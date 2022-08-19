Aiken County man allegedly shot at neighbor's home from bedroom window

Aug. 19—An Aiken County man has been charged with attempted murder stemming from a shooting incident.

Al Willis Pollock, 57, of Aiken County was charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a dwelling, sale and possession of a stolen weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The incident took place around 8:45 p.m. Aug. 13 on Mossy Tree Lane.

Police responded to the scene after a victim stated that the suspect had fired multiple gun shots into his residence while he was inside and heard the windows break, according to a report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

As the victim was exiting the residence, more gunshots were fired from the suspect's trailer about 50 to 75 yards away, the report said.

The victim told police it was an ongoing issue with the suspect, and the suspect had shot at the residence before, the report said.

Police observed the residence and found that there were around 50 to 70 bullet holes from various weapons on the front and right side of the residence. Police also noticed the front and right side windows of the residence had been shot out, a report said.

The victim told police the suspect had been making threats to kill him over the last couple of weeks, and it was reported the suspect may shoot anyone who approached the residence, according to the report.

Once police made contact with the suspect inside his residence, it was determined that he had barricaded himself inside and piled objects in front of the front door, the report said.

Police were able to convince the suspect to exit the home unarmed. It appeared that the suspect was experiencing some form of a crisis, police reported.

Police said the suspect stated the victim had entered his residence and had stolen some items, the report said.

While speaking with the suspect, police observed .22 LR, .556 and a 12 gauge bullet casing and shells outside on the ground.

The suspect allowed police into his residence and informed police that a .22LR pistol and .38 caliber revolver were inside the bedroom. Police also found .222LR caliber shell casings on the floor near the front door, and around 50 to 100 shell casings were found located near the bedroom door, according to the report.

Story continues

Police said it appeared that the suspect was shooting at the victim from his bedroom window, the report said.

Additionally, police found a blue lunch box that contained two pistols, a loaded Ruger SR22 and a Rossi .38 special revolver. An AR-15 with an attached upper receiver designed to launch soda cans was also located under the bed and contained live ammo, the report said.

The Ruger SR22 pistol was determined to be stolen from the Aiken County Sheriff"s Office, the report said.

Pollock was being held at the Aiken County detention center and had no bond as of Friday afternoon.