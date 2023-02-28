Aiken County man arrested for alleged 2021 sexual assault

Feb. 27—An Aiken County man faces up to 20 years in prison after being accused of sexually assaulting a female between 11 and 14 years of age in 2021.

Thomas Taylor Chase, 18, of Graniteville, was arrested by Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies at 4:05 p.m. Saturday and charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Second-degree criminal sexual conduct is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

According to the incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the victim said the suspect kidnapped her from her home on May 14, 2021. The female told the officer the suspect threatened to "shoot up" her home if she did not go with him and that the suspect grabbed her and pulled her through an open window in her bedroom. The report said the female said the suspect took her to another location where he made her stay in a storage shed.

The female said the suspect offered her unspecified narcotics which she refused. The victim added the suspect did not provide her any food or water or leave her unattended, according to the report.

The victim told deputies the suspect punched her in the legs twice but left her alone on the afternoon of May 15, 2021, according to the report. The victim said she left the storage shed the next morning and returned home.

The victim said she believed the suspect had sexually assaulted her while she was asleep, according to the report.

Aiken County Magistrate Patricia Rushton set Chase's bond at $20,000 .