Aiken County man arrested in July 7 Graniteville bank robbery

Jul. 17—Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Graniteville man in connection to a July 7 bank robbery.

Lucky Wallis Turner, 73, was arrested at about 11:40 a.m. Monday in connection to the robbery of the Security Federal Bank at 50 Canal St. in Graniteville, according to a media release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Police said a man in a wig brandished a handgun and demanded money from bank employees, and witnesses saw him drive away in a light gold Ford Explorer.

Police executed a search warrant at Turner's residence in the 700 block of Leitner Street around 10:33 a.m. Monday and he was taken into custody, the release said.

Turner will be taken to the Aiken County detention center and held pending the issuance of arrest warrants, the release said.

Deputies expect to charge Turner with four counts of kidnapping, robbery of a financial institution and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.