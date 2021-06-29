Aiken County man charged with arson in Batesburg

Jun. 29—An Aiken County man was arrested Monday in connection to an arson in Batesburg.

William Carlton Gunter, 40, is charged with arson in the second degree.

Police responded to Carlton Drive in reference to a suspicious fire.

The victim stated an ex-neighbor notified her that her former residence was possibly on fire and they saw the suspect leaving the area, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

An explicit note for the victim was left on the front stairs banister of the residence. The note was taken into evidence.

The fires, located near the bedroom window and the front door, were "extinguished by FD quickly," according to the report.