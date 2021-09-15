Aiken County man charged with arson, murder of child declared not competent to stand trial

Sep. 15—An Aiken County man has been declared not competent to stand trial on criminal charges that include murder and arson.

Brian Clifford Beaudin Jr., of Langley, was charged with first-degree arson, second-degree arson, murder and attempted murder after a July 2020 incident, where Beaudin admitted to setting two Aiken County homes on fire, one of which claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy.

Beaudin had a Blair Hearing on Wednesday, a pretrial hearing on competency to stand trial. As a result of the hearing, Beaudin was declared not competent to stand trial and probate proceedings will be initiated, said Bradley McMillian, the prosecutor for the case.

Solicitor Bill Weeks said the probate judge at that hearing will make a determination whether Beaudin "should be hospitalized or whether he shouldn't be hospitalized."

"So, (Beaudin) having a trial in general sessions is not going to happen on these charges," Weeks said.

On July 11, 2020, Midland Valley Fire Department and Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to 126 Lamar St. in Warrenville for a structure fire around 6:53 a.m., according to a previous Aiken Standard article.

Fire crews and deputies initially confirmed that all of the occupants were outside but were later told by a resident that Kason Adams, 10, who was spending the night with a friend when the fire started, was possibly still inside.

A fireman found Adams inside the home and passed him through a window to deputies and other firemen. Adams was transported to an area hospital for emergency care by Aiken County EMS where he succumbed to his injuries.

On the afternoon of the same day, deputies responded to a second residential fire just down the road at 2006 Sumter St. in Beech Island. The owner of the home told deputies he believed the suspect was Beaudin, his son who also lived in the home.

Deputies later located Beaudin and brought him into custody where he admitted to starting both the residential fires, according to police.

After being read his Miranda rights, Beaudin stated he started the fire because "his parents were terrorists," according to a police report.

Beaudin also admitted to setting the fire at 126 Lamar St. in Warrenville.

"He stated that he set that fire because terrorists were practicing black magic ...," according to a police report.