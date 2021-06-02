AIken County man charged with attempted murder after deputy-involved shooting

Jun. 2—An Aiken County man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to an officer-involved shooting last week.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Chaney Asad Jones, 20, with attempted murder and pointing and presenting firearms at a person on Tuesday.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an active disturbance complaint in Ridge Spring on May 25. The 911 caller notified dispatch that Jones was armed with a gun, according to a May 26 news release from the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they "gave verbal commands to drop the weapon," according to the release. The release states that Jones pointed his weapon toward deputies who responded by firing their weapons.

According to a news release issued by SLED on Wednesday, the suspect "discharged a firearm toward law enforcement." The Aiken County Sheriff's Office released a similar statement Wednesday, stating that "during the incident, the suspect discharged a firearm toward law enforcement."

Shots fired by the suspect were not mentioned in the May 26 news release from the sheriff's office.

Jones was struck once in his lower torso and was transported to Augusta University Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury. He was treated and taken to the Richmond County detention center.

Jones was later extradited to Aiken County on warrants obtained by SLED, which has taken over the investigation.

The two responding deputies involved in the investigation are Lt. Jonathon Clough and Deputy Agnieska Ferrell.

Clough has been employed by ACSO since April 2001 and Ferrell has been employed by ACSO since March 2015. Both deputies were placed on temporary administrative leave.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor's Office.