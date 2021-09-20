Aiken County man charged with attempted murder following police standoff, 32 officers called

Sep. 20—A Beech Island man was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Sept. 13 after a standoff with police in Beech Island.

Kenneth Robert Golden Jr., 43, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into vehicle while occupied.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, officers responded to a disturbance on Pine Log Road in Beech Island.

While en route to the location, dispatch advised police the subject was armed with a gun, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The responding officer heard four gunshots and dispatch advised someone had been shot, according to the report.

The suspect "attempt(ed) to kill the victim by shooting the victim with a gun while the victim was sitting in a vehicle," according to arrest warrants obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Following the shooting, the suspect refused to come out of a residence, said ACSO Capt. Eric Abdullah. A police standoff ensued.

A total of 32 officers responded to the scene, including SWAT. The suspect was eventually taken into custody, Abdullah confirmed.

EMS was treating and preparing to take the victim to the hospital upon officers' initial arrival at the scene, according to the report.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office said they are not aware of any fatalities related to the incident.

Developing story. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.