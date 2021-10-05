Aiken County man charged with attempted murder in Jackson shooting

Oct. 5—A Jackson man was arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting on Goodman Road in Aiken County.

Antonio Jermain Donaldson, 37, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting incident on the 300 block of Goodman Road.

Deputies found the victim "laying in the bathroom covered in blood stating he was shot and beaten up," according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The victim stated the suspect shot him with (the victim's) firearm and then fled the scene in his vehicle, according to the report.

Seven witnesses were present during the incident.

Donaldson was arrested and transported to the Aiken County detention center Saturday.