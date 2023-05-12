Aiken County man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping following May 5 incident

May 12—An Aiken County man faces up to 75 years in prison for his alleged role in a May 5 domestic incident.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Joshua Sims, 24, of Windsor, on May 11 on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, grand larceny (value of $10,000 or more) and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The domestic violence incident occurred in the Windsor area of Aiken County.

Cpl.C. Magee said in a report the victim told him a man alleged to be Sims arrived home from work trying to start an argument. He said the victim told him the man alleged to be Sims started to beat her after he did not like the victim's answers to his questions.

Magee said the victim told him that she attempted to run but the man alleged to be Sims didn't let her leave and threatened her with additional physical harm if she left.

Magee added the victim told him the man alleged to be Sims later beat her with a piece of siding from inside of the home where the incident occurred. He said the victim told him the man alleged to be Sims then beat her again .

The officer added the man alleged to be Sims also broke the victim's phone, punched holes in the wall of the home where the incident took place, broke two bedroom lamps and vanity mirror and threw a laundry basket at the victim.

Sims remains in the Aiken County Detention Center as of 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Attempted murder is a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison, no portion of which may be suspended.

Kidnapping is a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Grand larceny (value of $10,000 or more) is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine in an amount determined by the court.

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime is felony punishable by up to five years in prison if the person convicted isn't also sentenced to life in prison or death.