Aiken County man charged with attempted murder after May 9 shooting

May 12—A North Augusta man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a May 9 Aiken County shooting.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Daryl Satterwhite, 38, of North Augusta, on Thursday on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Attempted murder is a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison. No portion of a sentence given to an offender convicted of attempted murder can be suspended.

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison if the person convicted isn't also sentenced to life in prison or death.

The shooting occurred on Trickling Creek Drive north of Burnettown and the Jefferson Davis Highway.

Deputy C. Lewis said in a police report that Satterwhite arrived after two other people got into an argument and shot a person near where the argument occurred.

Satterwhite remained in the Aiken County Detention Center as of 3 p.m. Friday.