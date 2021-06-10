Aiken County man charged with criminal sexual assault of minor

Jun. 10—An Aiken County man was charged with sexual assault of a minor after an incident on Aug. 15, 2020.

Cameron Worlds, 31, was arrested in connection with a sexual assault of a 12-year-old.

He is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with minor attempt and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor commit/attempt a lewd act.

According to a report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the suspect had sex with the minor and made threats to discourage the victim from reporting the assault.

The complainant stated the offender told the victim "if she told anyone about them he would come and kill her," according to the report.