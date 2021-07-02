Aiken County man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

Jul. 2—A Warrenville man was arrested Thursday in connection to the sexual assault of a minor in Aiken on May 11.

Andrew James Harrelson Jr., 30, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age.

The complainant stated the victim told them she had been raped while residing with her grandparents, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The victim stated that on May 11 she left her grandparent's residence without them knowing to meet with the suspect.

The victim said that when she and the subject began to have sex, she "decided she no longer wanted to and told (the suspect) to stop but he wouldn't," according to the report.

A sexual assault kit was completed at the Sexual Crisis Center after the incident.

The suspect has a previous record and is on the sex offender registry, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.