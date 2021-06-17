Aiken County man charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult

Jun. 17—A man from North Augusta has been charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Dalton L. Morris, 29, is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult in relation to an incident that occurred Feb. 10.

The victim was placed in the emergency room after the suspect did not care for them, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Attempts were made to place the victim in a care facility. However, the suspect was taking money out of the victim's bank account.

The complainant stated there is a concern that money is being misused and the bank account is being depleted, according to the report.